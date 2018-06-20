Angry PTI workers’ sit-in continues at Banigala

ISLAMABAD: The disgruntled workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who have encamped outside the Banigala residence of party Chairman Imran Khan, Tuesday showed signs of getting impatient, as they barred some party seniors from going inside to meet their leader.

Party seniors, including Dr Arif Alvi and Imran Ismail, both from Karachi, were not allowed to proceed towards the residence of Imran Khan and were stopped on the way; they had to return after they failed to persuade the party workers to let them go.

The workers from various parties of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been registering their protest over distribution of party tickets for the upcoming general election but many of them returned after some time while others stayed back.

However, mostly those who came to Banigala Monday, refused to end their protest unless Imran reviewed the award of tickets with regard to their respective constituencies. Imran thrice came out to convince them to end their protest but they did not move away.

The local administration has increased the number of police deployed for security and order in Banigala. Similarly, more private security guards have been called out.