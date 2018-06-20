Wed June 20, 2018
National

Our Correspondent
June 20, 2018

Firing in front of JMP’s office

LAHORE: Some unidentified persons resorted to firing in the air in front of the office of Jamiat Mashaikh Pakistan in Garhi Shahu Tuesday. Police recovered five empty shell casings from the crime scene.

