Caretaker PM, Punjab, KP CMs submit assets details

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk, Punjab Chief Minister Hassan Askari among other members of the interim setup submitted their assets details with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which were issued to the media on Tuesday.

Several ministers in the caretaker governments, including Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, Interior Minister Azam Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dost Muhammad Khan submitted the related details to the Election Commission.

According to details of his assets, the interim premier has 14 properties to this name in Pakistan, including plots of one-kanal each in D-15 and G-14 in Islamabad, a two-canal plot worth Rs11 million in Bahria Enclave and an apartment worth Rs22 million in Diplomatic Enclave. He also has 45 shops in Swat and has shares in a flour mill and CNG station.

Moreover, Mulk’s spouse possesses properties worth $714,286 in Singapore and 272,850 pounds in London, investment worth $722,590, jewellery worth Rs3.1 million, furniture of Rs6.5 million, more than Rs100 million in four different bank accounts and mortgage of $380,363 on properties.

The KP chief minister owns a house in Islamabad worth nearly Rs20 million: has a plot worth Rs1.525 million in G-14, one-kanal plot, valuing at Rs0.4 million in G-17 and another plot of one kanal worth Rs69,000. He also owns another plot worth Rs8 million.

He also has Rs3.5 million cash and Rs12.7 million bank balance, besides prize bonds of Rs23,000 and his annual income is Rs13.1 million. Similarly, the Punjab chief minister possesses a house worth Rs7 million, cash and prize bonds of Rs0.93 million and bank balance of Rs10 million.

Those who have not so far submitted the details of their assets include caretaker chief ministers of Sindh and Balochistan. The Election Commission has decided to write to those who have not yet fulfilled the requirement, which had to be completed within three days after the caretaker ministers take oath.

Under the Elections Act, 2017, it is mandatory for the caretaker prime minister and chief ministers as well as members of their respective cabinets to submit statements of their assets and liabilities to the Election Commission within three days of assuming office.

The caretakers are required to submit statements of their assets and liabilities, and those of their spouses and children, depicting the position as on June 30. Under Section 230 of the Elections Act, the statements to be made on a specified form would be published in the official gazette.

The caretaker prime minister assumed office on June 1 and was required under the law to file the statement of assets and liabilities of his own, spouse and dependants by June 4, but he could not do so even after a lapse of several days and interim chief ministers too.