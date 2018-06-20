Mayor to present KMC budget on June 26

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar will present the Karachi Municipal Corporation’s annual budget of about Rs25 billion for the fiscal year 2018-19 at the corporation’s old building at 3pm on June 26. The mayor stated this while talking to The News on Tuesday.
Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar will present the Karachi Municipal Corporation’s annual budget of about Rs25 billion for the fiscal year 2018-19 at the corporation’s old building at 3pm on June 26. The mayor stated this while talking to The News on Tuesday.
Comments