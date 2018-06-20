Wed June 20, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
June 20, 2018

Mayor to present KMC budget on June 26

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar will present the Karachi Municipal Corporation’s annual budget of about Rs25 billion for the fiscal year 2018-19 at the corporation’s old building at 3pm on June 26. The mayor stated this while talking to The News on Tuesday.

