Sat June 16, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2018

Man drowns as car plunges into river

MANSEHRA: A man drowned and his wife and three children suffered critical injuries when the car they were travelling in plunged into Kunhar River in Bangian area of the Kaghan valley on Friday.

Mohammad Dildar and his family were on way to Balakot from Jurad in their car when the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the river.

According to eyewitnesses, all family members had fallen on the ground from rolling car except head of the family Mohammad Dildar, who drowned in the river along with his vehicle.

Locals rushed to scene and retrieved the injured. The wounded persons included wife of Mohammad Dildar, his three children — Mahnoor (12), Abdul Hadi (6) and Amanullah (10).

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital wherefrom doctors referred them to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital in critical condition.

