Islamabad becomes a sleepy town

Islamabad: The otherwise bustling Islamabad has virtually worn a deserted look ahead of Eid. A large number of the residents have left for native towns across the country to celebrate the post-Ramazan festival with relatives.

Most of them have settled in the city either for employment/business or for education. On Friday, all major roads including Faisal Avenue, Jinnah Avenue, Khayaban-i-Saharwardy, Margallah Road and Seventh Avenue had fewer vehicles, while major van stands of Karachi Company, Golra, Aabpara and Pir Wadhai along with metro bus stations saw thin commuter presence.

The transporters, mostly non-locals, too took many vehicles off the road. However, markets and major shopping malls attracted crowds after sunset for last-minute shopping. Shamim Khan, a local resident, said though things had changed a lot, still many people left for hometowns on festive occasions, especially Eid, due to strong family bonds.

He said many employees availed themselves of the annual holidays to extend Eid celebrations. Jamaluddin Ahmad, who boarded a bus for Peshawar at Pirwadhai Adda, said he had settled in the federal capital for business but took the family to hometown on every Eid so that they, especially children, stayed connected with their roots, culture and traditions.

Some residents however said despite having a great desire, it was not possible for them to visit native towns on Eid as the children, who grew up in Islamabad, weren’t that enthusiastic about going there. They also blamed death of elders and family disputes for them marking festival in the capital city.