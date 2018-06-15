Abu Dhabi Police nab 2,965 motorists for speeding

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi Police nabbed 2,965 motorists during the last five months for driving at around 200Km/h.

The errant motorists were identified by the smart systems and speed cameras placed at different internal roads and highways across the Emirate.

The department said that it was doing everything possible to provide all road users maximum safety with the ultimate objective of reducing the number of fatalities and injuries caused by traffic accidents. Motorists were also warned against driving at a dangerous speed that might pose a real risk against themselves as well as other road users.

As per the UAE traffic law, vehicles of drivers who exceed the speed limit by 60Km/h will be impounded for a month, the driving licence will get 12 black points and a fine of AED2000. Motorist will be prosecuted in case of repeating the offence of over-spending.