Fri June 15, 2018
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
June 15, 2018

Tahir assumes charge as KP IGP

PESHAWAR: Mohammad Tahir assumed the charge of new Inspector General of Police of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday relieving his predecessor Salahuddin Khan Mahsud.

The changes in the office were made because of the general elections all over the country.

Salahuddin Mahsud remained IGP for almost 14 months after he succeeded Nasir Khan Durrani.

A smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to the new IGP Mohammad Tahir on his arrival.

He laid down the floral wreath on Yadgar-e-Shuhadda police at the Central Police Office and offered fateha for the martyrs.

Later, presiding over an introductory meeting of police officers posted at the CPO, the new IGP said that all must stand up as a team and everyone had to contribute to see the force successful in these testing times.

The IGP paid rich tributes to the precious sacrifices of the force by saying that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was a brave and committed force and have written the golden history of police with their blood.

“I am proud of leading this force and we must learn from their sacrifices by exhibiting valour, courage, devotion to duty and contribute for the betterment of the society”, remarked the IGP.

