Dr Fehmida Mirza wants army to oversee polls

SUKKUR: Former National Assembly Speaker and GDA leader Dr Fehmida Mirza has demanded officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct the polling process under the supervision of army to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the Badin district.

Addressing a press conference at her farmhouse at Mourjhar on Thursday, she said that the ECP officials should conduct the polling process under the supervision of army to ensure transparent elections in the Badin district. She also rejected the media reports that after getting huge loans, she had got them written off.