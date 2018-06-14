Bielsa headed for Leeds role

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Maverick former Argentina and Chile coach Marcelo Bielsa is close to agreeing to becoming the surprise new manager of sleeping English football giants Leeds United according to media reports.The 62-year-old would according to The Yorkshire Evening Post be the highest paid manager in the club’s history and will fill the vacuum left by Paul Heckingbotham, sacked earlier this month after just 16 games in charge of the second tier outfit.
