Thu June 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Bielsa headed for Leeds role

LONDON: Maverick former Argentina and Chile coach Marcelo Bielsa is close to agreeing to becoming the surprise new manager of sleeping English football giants Leeds United according to media reports.The 62-year-old would according to The Yorkshire Evening Post be the highest paid manager in the club’s history and will fill the vacuum left by Paul Heckingbotham, sacked earlier this month after just 16 games in charge of the second tier outfit.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar