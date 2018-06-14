Caretakers must not rule or become party: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Dr Babar Awan asked the interim government to do its job of caretakers and desist from ruling, or becoming a party or doing politics.

Talking to media persons outside Supreme Court building, he alleged the way a caretaker minister defended the electricity crisis issue, it appeared, as if Shahbaz Sharif was speaking.

He charged in each district of Punjab, top district administration was sitting since the time of PML-N government, wondering how then the elections could be free and fair. He claimed Nadra chairman was appointed on purpose, as Nadra had to share all the information. “And our information is that information is being leaked to PML-N,” he claimed.

Dr Awan said at a civilian intelligence agency, an election cell had been set up and when such cell was established, it had only one objective but masses would fail all such plans.

Meanwhile, PTI moved the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for replacement of all federal and provincial interior secretaries as well as Nadra chairman for ensuring free, fair and impartial elections. In this connection, PTI Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza, calling for replacement of federal and provincial interior secretaries and Nadra chairman for impartial elections. Fawad contended in the letter that holding fair, free and transparent elections is the constitutional responsibility of the ECP and insisted on effective measures and arrangements prior to the conduct of elections, enabling people to elect their true representatives.

He claimed that his was the most popular party and the cheerleader of nation’s aspirations and that proper arrangements along with other necessary measures were imperative to the conduct of electoral exercise. Fawad maintained, “PTI welcomes the transfers of chief secretaries and inspector generals of four provinces, however, these transfers aren’t enough to guarantee fair elections”. He urged the ECP to take action for immediate transfers of federal and provincial home secretaries and appoint officers of best repute, experience and professional expertise at earnest. Fawad also urged the ECP to take notice of the leakage of sensitive information from Nadra. PTI information secretary called on the ECP to take measures to remove Nadra chairman as well.

“It is the responsibility of ECP to expose the critical nexus between the former government and heads of some government institutions,” he emphasised. “Without purging the administrative, judicial and institutional systems of the scum introduced by PML-N, fair and transparent elections are not possible,” Fawad cautioned.