Eid frenzy reaches its peak in capital

Islamabad : As Eidul Fitr draws near, majority of the people have started giving last minute touch to their Eid preparations, thronging popular shopping malls and markets of federal capital to buy Eid accessories.

The major markets of the capital witnessed huge rush of people especially youngsters and children who are eager to complete their shopping before ‘Chand Raat’ so that the natives can move to their hometowns for celebrating Eid with their relatives.

The vendors have set up various stalls carrying bangles, jewellery, henna and other stuff in the main markets including Super, Jinnah Super, Aabpara and Karachi Company to attract the customers.

Different fashion brands and boutiques have displayed an exquisite variety of fabrics offering different price ranges according to the affordability of the customers.

The shopping frenzy has reached its peak during the last ‘ashra’ of Ramazan with only two or three days left in the Eid while the women are busy now in buying the food items like vermicelli, meat and other eatables for Eid.

Buyers have started showing keen interest in Eid shopping during the third ‘ashra’ of Ramadan and we are making good business this year, Kamran Khan, a shopkeeper at Karachi Company said.

He observed that he has witnessed more rush of the people during these days as compared to the last Eid hoping that he will have good profit, he added.

Hina, a young girl said, bought my Eid dress and shoes and will go for rest of the things including bangles, jewellery and henna on the ‘Chaand Raat’ with my friends.

She said most of the shops have displayed new Eid collections of dresses, shoes, hand bags and other stuff and it is better to buy such things during the mid of Ramadan otherwise the good stuff is purchased by the people. Eidul Fitr is the biggest festival for all the Muslims across the world and Muslims celebrate this festival with great religious zeal and enthusiasm.