Over 100 JPMC employees’ jobs regularised

The Sindh Health Department regularised the services of 102 employees of the Institute of Neurosurgery Project and Stereotactic Radiosurgery Facility at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), JPMC officials said on Wednesday.

As per a notification issued by the health department, the services of the employees from Basic Pay Scale (BPS) 1-15 working on a contractual basis for many years have been regularised with the approval of the caretaker chief minister.

The decision was taken in accordance with Section 3 of the Sindh Regularisation of Adhoc and Contract Employees Act, 2013. The regularisation was met with immense joy and relief by the employees of the Neurosurgery and Radiosurgery departments, who distributed sweets and thanked JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali for her efforts. The employees mentioned that they had been working at the JPMC since 2006.