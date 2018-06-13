Punjab’s top boxers to be honoured after Eid, says Bhatti

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will award cash prizes to prominent performers of recently-held Punjab Open Inter-Division Boxing Championship in a grand Eid Milan party after Eid ul Fitr, this was disclosed by Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti in a statement on Tuesday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti told that Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan will be the chief guest of the Eid Milan party and will distribute prizes among the leading pugilists of the Punjab Open Inter-Division Boxing Championship. British boxing champion Amir Khan and his wife Faryal were the guests of honour at the grand closing ceremony of Punjab Open Inter-Division Boxing Championship. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti informed that a hefty amount of Rs 25,62,000 will be distributed among the young boxers. “Rs 50,000 each to be awarded to gold medal winners while the silver and bronze medalists will pocket Rs 25,000 and Rs 12,000 each respectively,” he added.