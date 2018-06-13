Scrutiny process of nomination papers starts in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The scrutiny process started Tuesday as 26 candidates submitted nomination papers for two national constituencies and around 94 for five provincial assembly seats in Nowshera district.

Nowshera is going to witness a tough contest among former chief minister Pervez Khan Khattak, Ayesha Gulalai, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Imran Khattak, Liaqat Shabab, and Mian Jamsheduddin.

For NA-25, former chief minister and central leader of PTI Pervez Khattak, his son Ismail Khan Khattak, Ayesha Gulalai of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Gulalai Group, Malik Juma Khan of ANP, Syed Zulfiqar of MMA, Khan Pervez Khan of PPP, Siraj Muhammad Khan and Iqbal Hussain of PML-N, Daniyal Ahmad Khan of All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), Ahrar Khattak and other four independent candidates have submitted their nomination papers with Returning Officer (RO) Additional District and Sessions Judge Dost Muhammad Khan.

For NA-26, Dr Imran Khattak of PTI, Jamal Khan Khattak of ANP, Asif Luqman Qazi of MMA, Barrister Mian Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel of PPP, Nawab Khan of PML-N, Faisal Khattak of JUI, Sanaullah Jan of Tehreek-e-Labbaik and three other independent candidates have submitted their nomination papers to RO Additional Sessions Judge Haq Nawaz Khan.

For PK-61, PTI’s Pervez Khattak, Pervez Ahmad Khan of ANP, Muhammad Ahmad Khan of PPP, Inayat-ur-Rehman of JI, Maulana Salmanul Haq of JUI-F, Hamidul Haq of JUI-S, Ijaz Hussain advocate of ANP Naraz group, Rashid Ali Khan of PML-N, former MPA Qurban Ali and 14 more independent candidates have submitted their nomination papers with RO Civil Judge Muhammad Wali Mohmand.

Similarly, former MPA Idrees Khattak, Khalil Abbas Khattak of ANP, Major (r) Basir Khattak of PPP, Mufti Shoukatullah Khattak of JUI-F, Amir Alam of JUP, Hamidul Haq Huqqani of JUI-S and other 12 independent candidates have submitted their nomination papers to RO Civil Judge Shakeel Arshadi to contest election on PK-62.

For PK-63, former PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Ikhtiyar Wali Khan of PML-N, Muhammad Shahid Khan Khattak of ANP, Liaqat Shabab of PPP, Barrister Mian Sarwar Muzaffar Shah, Muti Hakim Ali of JUI, Muhammad Ilyas, Qurban Ali Khan and other 11 independent candidates have submitted their nomination papers to RO Civil Judge Fida Muhammad Khan.

For contest on PK-64, PTI’s Pervez Khattak, Shahid Khan Khattak of ANP, Yousaf Jamal Kakakhel of PPP, Zahoor Kakakhel of PML-N, Sajid Gumaryani, Al-Haj Pervez Khattak of MMA, Syed Haider Ali Shah of Tehreek-e-Labbaik and five independent candidates have submitted their nomination papers to RO Civil Judge Irshad Ali.