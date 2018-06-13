A-380 flights to be launched from Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Emirates, a global connector of people, places and economies, will be launching the first ever A-380 flights from Pakistan in a few days. The airline is updating its current fleet and replacing all other planes with the massive A-380.
It is widely perceived that no airport in Pakistan is fit for A-380 given its huge size.
A380 is a double-deck, wide-body, four-engine jet airliner manufactured by European manufacturer Airbus.
