A-380 flights to be launched from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Emirates, a global connector of people, places and economies, will be launching the first ever A-380 flights from Pakistan in a few days. The airline is updating its current fleet and replacing all other planes with the massive A-380.

It is widely perceived that no airport in Pakistan is fit for A-380 given its huge size.

A380 is a double-deck, wide-body, four-engine jet airliner manufactured by European manufacturer Airbus.