Corneal transplant: 4 ophthalmology depts granted provisional registration

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Transplantation Regulatory Authority (MTRA) has granted provisional registration to four ophthalmology departments of the public and private sector hospitals.

The step was taken after endorsement and recommendations by the competent authority. Those winning registration included Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Pakistan Institute of Community Ophthalmology (PICO), Hayatabad Medical Complex (MTI-HMC) and Rehman Medical Institute (RMI).

For corneal transplantation, initially the registration is given for a period of one year. These hospitals were directed to deposit the registration fees of their hospitals and that of transplant surgeons or physicians.

These hospitals and institutions became the first which were granted registration with MTRA for corneal transplant after the MTRA Act.

The hospitals were also directed to establish their own eye banks.

According to the Health Department, requirement for corneal transplant centres included recognised transplant centres registered with the MTRA, recognition of transplant surgeon registered with MTRA, Transplant Evaluation Committee notified by MTRA, transplant coordinator while every transplant centre will need to have its own Eye Bank (corneal storage facility) with its linkages nationally and internationally registered with MTRA.

The authority also approved some steps for Corneal Transplant Centres.

Every Corneal Transplant Centre shall have its own notified Transplant Evaluation Committee (TEC), responsible for evaluation of the cases of recipient patient that whether he or she really needs a corneal transplant or otherwise.

The TEC will be responsible for approval of the donor cornea and will inform MTRA for every cornea received on donations before and after surgery with all information of donor and recipient patient.

Every Transplant Centre will establish its Eye Bank registered with MTRA as per prescribed rules set for eye banks and TEC will inform MTRA about other Eye Bank and Eye Donor Agencies (national/ international) for verification and registration.