11 die in collision on Volga River

MOSCOW: Eleven people were killed in an accident on Russia’s mighty Volga river when a catamaran collided with a barge, emergency services said on Tuesday. Rescue efforts ran through the night after the accident late on Monday near Volgograd in southwest Russia -- one of the cities hosting the World Cup football tournament opening this week. "The rescue operations have just finished. The last body has been recovered and the number of dead is 11," the local emergencies ministry said in a statement quoted by the Ria Novosti news agency. At least 16 people were on the catarmaran, according to a statement from the Investigative Committee which has opened an investigation into possible breaches of safety regulations.