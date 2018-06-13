Wed June 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

11 die in collision on Volga River

MOSCOW: Eleven people were killed in an accident on Russia’s mighty Volga river when a catamaran collided with a barge, emergency services said on Tuesday. Rescue efforts ran through the night after the accident late on Monday near Volgograd in southwest Russia -- one of the cities hosting the World Cup football tournament opening this week. "The rescue operations have just finished. The last body has been recovered and the number of dead is 11," the local emergencies ministry said in a statement quoted by the Ria Novosti news agency. At least 16 people were on the catarmaran, according to a statement from the Investigative Committee which has opened an investigation into possible breaches of safety regulations.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar