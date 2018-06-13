Wed June 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Youth in politics

There is no doubt that for a nation’s development and prosperity, political liberty is necessary. The youth of modern era is the key to change. These young people, who are immensely talented, should work hard in the right direction to bring development and peace to Pakistan.

x
Advertisement

The participation of the youth, especially women, in politics can speed up the process of development and growth. Our youth should rely on their own capabilities and face the challenges of the modern world.

Engr Mujtaba Hassan

Larkana

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar