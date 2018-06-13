Youth in politics

There is no doubt that for a nation’s development and prosperity, political liberty is necessary. The youth of modern era is the key to change. These young people, who are immensely talented, should work hard in the right direction to bring development and peace to Pakistan.

The participation of the youth, especially women, in politics can speed up the process of development and growth. Our youth should rely on their own capabilities and face the challenges of the modern world.

Engr Mujtaba Hassan

Larkana