Seasonal beggars hounding citizens

Islamabad : As people headed to the markets for Eid shopping, mostly citizens complained that a large number of seasonal beggars including men, women, children causing inconvenience for buyers outside of every market in the federal capital.

A report aired by a private news channel said, Hands for alms go up in many folds ahead of Eid, many crippled and disabled beggars preferred to stay at markets, bazaars or at busy roads of the localities while some beggars also went door-to-door and collected Eidi and Zakat.

"Eunuchs, old men, young women, and children alike attack you whenever you come out of a shop or your vehicle in a market.