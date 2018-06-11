No need for PML-N ticket: Nisar

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Sunday said that he is not in need of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket as the party leadership is staging dramas for not awarding him a ticket.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Nisar submitted his nomination papers for two NA and two Punjab Assembly seats. Nisar filed his nomination papers for NA-59, NA-63 and two Punjab Assembly seats PP-10 and PP-12.

Nomination papers of Chaudhry Nisar were filed byShaikh Aslam and Sheikh Sajid. Chaudhry Nisar has been summoned for the scrutiny of the nomination papers for PP-10 on June 13. Meanwhile, PML-N candidate Engineer Qamarul Islam submitted nomination papers on NA-59. PTI candidate Ghulam Sarwar Khan also submitted nomination papers for NA-59.