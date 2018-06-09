Qureshi sees cracks in PPP ranks in Multan

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said cracks had appeared in the ranks of Pakistan People's Party in Multan. Talking to the media here at the death anniversary of his father, former Punjab governor Makhdoom Sajjad Hussain Qureshi, he said Asif Zardari paid a failed visit to Multan. He tried to convince Hamid Saeed Kazmi to contest the upcoming polls from his (Zardari’s) suggested constituency. Qureshi thanked Kazmi for refusing to contest election against him. He said he would apprise Imran Khan about the recent developments in Multan. He said he respected Kazmi's refusal to Zardari and the episode had brought him closer to the PTI.