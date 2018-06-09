Sat June 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Qureshi sees cracks in PPP ranks in Multan

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said cracks had appeared in the ranks of Pakistan People's Party in Multan. Talking to the media here at the death anniversary of his father, former Punjab governor Makhdoom Sajjad Hussain Qureshi, he said Asif Zardari paid a failed visit to Multan. He tried to convince Hamid Saeed Kazmi to contest the upcoming polls from his (Zardari’s) suggested constituency. Qureshi thanked Kazmi for refusing to contest election against him. He said he would apprise Imran Khan about the recent developments in Multan. He said he respected Kazmi's refusal to Zardari and the episode had brought him closer to the PTI.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar