Peshawar Lions enter Ramazan Hockey semis

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Lions entered semifinals of ongoing floodlight Ramazan Challenge Hockey Cup being played under the aegis of Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium.

In the second quarterfinal, Peshawar Lions edged past Peshawar Greens by 3-2 in a thrilling match witnessed by a capacity crowd. The match started on slow note and soon it took momentum when Peshawar Lions got the lead through left winger Nouman. Ten minutes later he doubled the lead scoring another goal in similar fashion.

Leading 2-0 in the first quarters, Peshawar Lions scored another goal through right winger Zeeshan through field attempt. Peshawar Greens took the charge by reducing two goals through Pakistan’s full-back Zahid Ullah. Zahid scored both the goals on penalty corner conversion. Zahid dragged the ball into the net with his forceful push and made tally 3-2. Peshawar Blues have already made it to the semis. Executive Engineer PESCO Shahid Afridi was the chief guest of the match. Before the start of the match teams were introduced to him. President KP Hockey Association Syed Zahir Shah, Secretary Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan were also present on the occasion.