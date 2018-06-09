ICC’s ACU in Colombo to conduct probe

COLOMBO: The officers of International Cricket Council’s Anti Corruption Unit have arrived in Colombo to open investigations on corruption in the sport after an Al Jazeera Television Network sting operation exposed alleged corrupt practices in the country.

A spokesman for the ICC confirmed that ACU officials were in Colombo, but didn’t give further details.The officials are expected to meet individuals linked in the documentary that included two former international cricketers, a first-class cricketer and the Assistant Manager of Galle Stadium. One of the players, who was videoed in the documentary, is currently living in Melbourne and the officials are expected to meet him next week in Australia. SLC has already suspended three individuals who were employed as coaches and ground staff.