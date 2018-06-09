Sat June 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

A
Agencies
June 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

ICC’s ACU in Colombo to conduct probe

COLOMBO: The officers of International Cricket Council’s Anti Corruption Unit have arrived in Colombo to open investigations on corruption in the sport after an Al Jazeera Television Network sting operation exposed alleged corrupt practices in the country.

A spokesman for the ICC confirmed that ACU officials were in Colombo, but didn’t give further details.The officials are expected to meet individuals linked in the documentary that included two former international cricketers, a first-class cricketer and the Assistant Manager of Galle Stadium. One of the players, who was videoed in the documentary, is currently living in Melbourne and the officials are expected to meet him next week in Australia. SLC has already suspended three individuals who were employed as coaches and ground staff.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar