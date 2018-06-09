Briefing by Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor SMIU on Development Plans & Admissions

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul Islam University has said that besides City Campus of SMIU, two more new campuses of SMIU namely Malir Campus and Hawks bay Campus will be functional in next three years. In addition to it, two more academic blocks would also be constructed in the present City Campus and a new most modern building of the SMIU Model School will also be built.

He said this while giving briefing on the development plans for next ten years and admission policy of SMIU on the occasion of Iftar Party, hosted by the university in the honor of media persons, at a local hotel.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that the architectural structure of all buildings of news campuses as well as of the SMIU Model School will resemble to its same beautiful structure that was of the old historic buildings of SMIU.

Talking on Malir Campus, located in the Education City, he said that it is a nine year project that will be completed in three phases. In this campus about 25,000 students will get education. There would be hostels for male and female students, residences for faculty and staff members and sports complex. “In the next three years two blocks of Malir Campus would be constructed for whom the federal government has given Rs1.57 billion,” Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said and added that its plot comprises of 100 acres, was given by Government of Sindh free of cost. He said that a building of school and vocational center has already been completed.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that in the Hawks bay Campus the Institute of Information Technology and Communication will be set up, where about 5000 students will get education. This plot is comprised of ten acres, which was also given by the Government of Sindh free of cost. “This institute will serve as a Silicon Valley of Pakistan,” Dr Shaikh said.

The Vice Chancellor further said that the construction work of two new academic blocks in the City Campus will start within one month on the plot, which was recently got vacated from land grabbers.

He said that presently more than 2526 students are studying at SMIU. After construction of these blocks the total strength of students in the City Campus would be 5000 as each block will accommodate about 1500 students. ***