Rhodes takes over as BD coach

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cric-ket Board has confirmed the appointment of Steve Rhodes, the former England wicketkeeper, as Bangladesh’s head coach. His contract will run until the end of the World T20 in 2020.

The development ends the long search for Chandika Hathurusingha’s successor after he resigned from the post in October 2017.

Rhodes, who will turn 54 next week, played 11 Tests and nine ODIs and is known for his talent-spotting skills. He had been in charge of Worcestershire since 2006, having played for them from 1985 to 2004.

However, he was sacked last year by the county and relieved of his duties as head coach of the England Under-19 squad just before the World Cup, after it emerged that he had failed to report the arrest of a young all-rounder — Alex Hepburn — in a timely fashion.

Rhodes also oversaw the promotion of Worcestershire to Division One of the County Championship at the end of the 2017 season and had been recently made an England scout.