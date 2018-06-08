Fri June 08, 2018
National

IS
Imdad Soomro
June 8, 2018

Sindh caretaker cabinet likely to take oath today

KARACHI: An eight-member Sindh caretaker cabinet is likely to take oath on Friday (today). Earlier, all the names proposed for the caretaker cabinet were canceled following strong objections from the opposition parties and some powerful circles. According to well-placed sources, the caretaker cabinet will comprise Khair Muhammad Junejo, Raheem Bux Bozdar, Dr Junaid Shah, Col (R) Dost Muhammad Chandio, Sadia Rizvi, Jameel Yousif and former CPLC chief and former IG Sindh Police Syed Mushtaq Shah.

