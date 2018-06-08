Naval chief calls for protecting marine life

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said on Thursday that World Oceans Day was celebrated around the world to signify the importance of the oceans and promote awareness about the sustainable use of marine resources.

The theme for this year is ‘Preventing Plastic Pollution and Encouraging Solutions for a Healthy Ocean’. Admiral Abbasi said oceans were an essential component of the earth’s ecosystem and also played a vital role in sustaining life on land.

“They help to regulate the climate, strengthen ecosystem, regulate nutrients through natural cycles and provide a wide range of resources that sustain life on the planet,” he shared. Abbasi mentioned that Pakistan was blessed with a long coastline, a large exclusive economic zone and a continental shelf with an abundance of living and non-living resources. “Our waters are home to a web of marine life and a huge reservoir of natural resources; however, it is endangered due to exploitation, illicit practices and ever-increasing marine pollution,” he added.

The naval chief said the Pakistan Navy had embarked upon a comprehensive ‘Maritime Awareness Campaign Plan’ to spread the importance of oceans and the huge potential of our Blue Economy among the general public.

He said we have always remained cognisant of the need for sustainable use of oceans so that our future generations can also benefit from this treasure, adding that an active and forthcoming participation by all will help promote the essence of the day.

“Let us reaffirm our commitment to protect, preserve and conserve every aspect of marine environment. I urge all countrymen to join hands with the Pakistan Navy and contribute to providing clean oceans to our future generations.”