MPs body meets tomorrow for appointing caretaker Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal has constituted a six-member parliamentary committee for appointment of caretaker chief minister of Punjab by June 7, 2018.

The parliamentary committee consists of Rana Sanaullah Khan, ex-MPA PP-70, Khwaja lmran Nazir, ex-MPA PP-137, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, ex-MPA PP-151, Muhammad Sibtain Khan, ex-MPA PP-46 and Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui, ex-MPA PP-147.

The committee will deliberate on the names of four individuals.

The nominees by Punjab chief minister are Admiral (retd) Muhammad Zakaullah, NI (M) and Justice (retd) Muhammad Sair Ali. While nominees by ex-leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly were Professor Hasan Askari Rizvi and veteran columnist Ayaz Amir.

The letter issued by Punjab Assembly also mentioned that the committee formed may make rules for regulating its procedure.

An agreement has been reached to call a session of the parliamentary committee on Wednesday in relation to the appointment of the caretaker chief minister in Punjab.