Three militants killed in FC’s Kohlu operation





QUETTA: Frontier Corps Balochistan killed three militants and injured one after exchange of fire between FC and suspects in Kohlu area of Dera Bugti.

FC spokesman said on Monday that following on tip-off, FC personnel carried out search operation in the Kuhlu’s mountains when militants opened fire at them. "Three militants were killed in retaliation at the moment and one of suspect was arrested in injured condition by FC personnel, the FC spokesman said.

However, the killed suspects were reported to be members of Banned Baloch Libration Army (BLA). Arms including shells, explosive devices were also recovered from their possession. Further investigation was underway.