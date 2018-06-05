NAB chief directs intelligence cell to ensure record’s security

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, on Monday directed its intelligence cell to ensure the security of official record at the NAB headquarters and the regional bureaus.

The NAB chairman chaired a meeting here to review the measures for security and secrecy of official documents at the NAB headquarters as well as at regional bureaus as per NAB’s security and secrecy policy. He directed the officers/officials to ensure secrecy of official documents and make sure that they remain vigilant, and the official record should not reach the private and irrelevant persons.

He directed to ensure the security of visitors, applicants and NAB staff at all cost, and it must be ensured that the official record should go out from the NAB headquarters and regional bureaus only for the official purpose and the leakage of any official information to irrelevant and private persons is discouraged.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal directed to maintain a complete record of all the incoming and outgoing files and record of NAB. “Proper diary number, date and time of all outgoing NAB files and documents should be written in a register,” he directed.

The NAB chairman directed to ensure bureau officials’ security in the light of NAB’s policy. He said that an inquiry has already been initiated against a NAB official for violating the secrecy policy and allegedly taking out some official documents without permission.