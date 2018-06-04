Warner set to return at Global T20 Canada league

TORONTO: David Warner will join Steve Smith in making their cricket comeback at the Global T20 Canada League after being picked by Winnipeg Hawks in the player draft on Sunday (June 3).

Earlier, Smith was named one of the 10 proposed marquee players. The other marquee players are Shahid Afridi, David Miller, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Darren Sammy and Lasith Malinga. The league will comprise six teams that will play 22 games beginning June 28, while the final will be played on July 15.

Both Smith and Warner were suspended for 12 months by Cricket Australia following their involvement in the infamous ball tampering scandal that took place earlier this year in the Newlands Test against South Africa. However, the board had cleared the banned troika, which includes Cameron Bancroft (suspended for nine months) to play grade cricket. Warner will also be seen in the Darwin Strike League in July, alongside Bancroft.