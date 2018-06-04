Irfan’s fiery spell powers Omar Associates to final

KARACHI: Discarded Pakistan fast bowler Muhammad Irfan claimed three wickets in a fiery spell to power Omar Associates into the final of Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup Twenty20 as they whipped Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by 47 runs in the first semi-final here at Hussain Lawai Stadium late Saturday night.

The lanky left-handed speedster picked up three wickets for 11 runs in 3.2 overs. Left-arm spinner Muhammad Asif chipped in with three wickets for seven runs as SSGC, chasing 145, were bowled out for 97 in the 17th over.Irfan collected Rs20,000 Man of the Match award from former finance minister Miftah Ismail, who was the chief guest.

Summit Bank president Hussain Lawai, former FCCPI president Zubair Tufail and KCCA’s president-elect Nadeem Omer were also present on the occasion. SSGC batsmen were guilty of committing unforced errors which undid the good work of their bowlers.

SSGC failed to recover from the shock of losing wickets upfront. Prolific opener Shan Masood was caught in the deep off Muhammad Nawaz for nine. International Aamir Yamin fought gallantly with an unbeaten 26 off 14 balls with two towering sixes and as many fours. Adil Amin (16), Maqbool Ahmed (14) and Muhammad Irfan Jr (10) were the only others to reach double figures.

Earlier, Omar Associates reached 144 for eight wickets thanks to captain Saad Nasim’s innings of 41 off just 22 balls, which was studded with five massive sixes. Tension and anxiety gripped the Omar Associates dugout for a while but their never-say-die approach pulled them out of the tight situation.

They were initially jolted by left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti after he took the prized scalps of power hitters Umar Akmal (16) and Sami-ur-Rehman (6). Muhammad Nawaz scored 24 and Usman Khan 22. Tight bowling from Muhammad Irfan Jr (2-17) and Zafar Gohar (2-24) prevented Omar Associates from reaching the 150-run mark.