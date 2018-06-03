Iranian military jet crashes in Isfahan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: An Iranian military jet crashed on Saturday in the central Isfahan province, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, but the two pilots ejected before it came down in a desert area.
"The fighter ran into technical problems after departing the Shahid Babaei Air Base in Isfahan on a training flight and crashed mid-day near Hasanabad village," the air force said in a statement published on Fars. Emergency teams arrived at the crash site, Fars said, and the pilot and co-pilot of the F-7 jet were taken to a hospital.
