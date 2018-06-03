Sun June 03, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 3, 2018

KP-Fata merger celebrated in Orakzai

KALAYA: The tribespeople belonging to Orkazi Agency on Saturday staged a rally here to celebrate the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Wing Commander Colonel Umar Saqaf, officials of the political administration and Fata Youth Jirga’s members took part in a rally.

Carrying banners inscribed with slogans in favour

of Pak Army and the merger, the participants of the rally gathered at the Ghaljo

Press Club.

Malak Shaheed Orakzai and Mushtaq Hussain said that they have today freedom of expression and riddance from FCR after 118 years.

Addressing the participants, Wing Commander Colonel Umar Saqaf while congratulating tribesmen said that since the merger they have become equal citizen of Pakistan now and Orakzai agency will develop and progress fast.

