Dr AQ Khan lauds services available at JPMC

Renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan on Friday morning visited the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and saw the diagnostic and treatment facilities available to patients in different departments of the health facility.

Accompanied by his personal friends and staff, including Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Dr AQ Khan was greeted by JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali, who showed the nuclear scientist the various sections and departments of the hospital, briefing him about the diagnostic facilities and health services available.

Dr AQ Khan also visited the radiology department of the JPMC, went to see the CyberKnife robotic surgery as well as the PET scan installed at the hospital, where he was briefed by the head of the radiology department, Prof Tariq Mehmood, on the availability of radiology services at the department.

Lauding the administration of the JPMC for the availability of modern health care facilities to patients, Dr AQ Khan felicitated the Dr Seemin for her selfless services to the ailing humanity, and offered his complete support in the provision of any facility or equipment for the hospital, if required.

Dr Seemin thanked Dr AQ Khan for paying the surprise visit to the hospital, and said she would definitely approach him if his assistance was required for anything at the health facility.