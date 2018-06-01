A spectacular win

That Pakistan won the first test match against England by nine wickets is a laudable victory. During the first innings of the five-day-long match, England was all out at just 184 runs. Credit goes to our bowling lineup, which gave a spectacular performance. The enthusiasm of the bowlers – some who are relatively new in the Test format – continued to be same during the second innings in which the experienced England was bowled out at 242 runs.

This left Pakistan with chasing the target of 66 runs, which was achieved at the fall of only one wicket. Pakistan’s bowling performance was appreciated all over the globe. It is hoped that the Green Shirts will maintain their best performances and will enter the 2019 World Cup with same passion and courage. It is hoped that this time, the World Cup will be for Pakistan.

Muneeb Maqsood

Turbat