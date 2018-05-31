Taps run dry

Cape Town is facing severe water scarcity and the South African government has taken steps to deal with Day Zero -- the day when the city’s water supply will be depleted. The planning includes a set of rules that citizens ought to follow. Each citizen can only use 50 litres of water (13 gallons) per day. And if someone uses more than that, he/she will be fined and will have to agree to install a device that cuts off the water supply when the usage will cross the threshold. Cape Town survives on rain water.

The city has six large water reservoirs. As the water crisis continues, the city’s farmers have taken steps to minimise water usage to irrigate the fields. When it comes to water scarcity, Pakistan is also facing the same challenges. Environment experts have said that if the authorities didn’t take effective action in the near future, the country will become water-stressed by 2025. The government also needs to think of out-of-the-box ideas to prevent people from wasting water.

Ali Salman Andani

Hyderabad

*****

The increasing water scarcity across the country does not augur well for overall development in our society. The worst water shortages are being experienced in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. But it appears that the relevant departments are not interested in listening to people’s pleas.

We need a rational and judicious approach regarding the use of water. We need to make citizens aware of the current crisis and educate them on how to use water carefully and take steps for its conservation. Our relevant government bodies and citizens have to be actively involved in dealing with the crisis.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad