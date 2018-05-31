No land, no money

The Suki Kinari Hydropower Project is being built in the Naran Valley by the federal government. It will provide 870MW to national grid after its completion. All is well up till here. However, there is one thing that requires immediate attention from the government. Landowners who were asked to vacate their land were given only Rs140,000 per kanal which is not enough even for buying a single marla anywhere.

Owing to this injustice many protests have been arranged in the past. But the government didn’t pay attention to the problems faced by the locals. The federal government must address the concerns of the affected population at the earliest.

Waqas Ahmed Qureshi

Naran