OLX announces investmen in CarFirst

LAHORE: OLX on Wednesday announced investment in the CarFirst to jointly provide platform for car trade in Pakistan, a statement said.

The announcement was made in a joint press conference at a local hotel. According to the agreement, OLX and CarFirst will jointly offer comprehensive solutions for all things related to cars, such as evaluation, certification, financing, insurance, live auctions, and others, it added.

OLX and CarFirst will collaborate to add value across the customer’s journey, improving efficiency and transparency at every milestone of the car trading process.

Globally, the OLX had announced $89 million global investment in the Series C funding round of the Berlin-based Frontier Car Group (FCG), the parent company of the online auto marketplace, CarFirst, operating in Pakistan, it said.