Tue May 29, 2018
World

AFP
May 29, 2018

32 dead in Ethiopia landslides

ADDIS ABABA: Landslides caused by heavy rain killed at least 32 people in southern Ethiopia over the weekend, the government said on Monday. The Government Communication Affairs Office (GCAO) said nine people died in the Gamo Gofa zone, with 17 injured. The state-affiliated Fana Broadcast Corporate on Sunday reported that 23 people were killed in a landslide in the Sidama zone. Six people were badly injured, Fana reported.

