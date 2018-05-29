Roma sign Croatian midfielder Coric

MILAN: Serie A club Roma on Monday confirmed the signing of Croatian midfielder Ante Coric from Dinamo Zagreb on a five-year deal.

The 21-year-old becomes the Italian club’s first summer signing after joining from the Croatian champions for six million euros ($6.9 million) after passing his medical.“I believe that, with his signing, we have secured one of the emerging talents of European football,” said Roma’s sporting director Monchi.

Coric made his senior debut for Dinamo in 2014 and has made 150 first-team appearances for the club, scoring 23 goals and providing 24 assists.“I have given everything to reach this level, and I cannot wait for the chance to start showing what I am capable of,” said Coric, who has already played in the Champions League and Europa League.

Coric has four caps for Croatia, having made his debut for his country in 2016, but was not called up for the World Cup in Russia.Roma finished third in Serie A this season securing Champions League football, having reached the semi-finals this season.