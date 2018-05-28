Ancajas downs Sultan in all-Filipino bout

LOS ANGELES: International Boxing Federation super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas beat Jonas Sultan by unanimous decision on Saturday in the first all-Filipino world title fight in 93 years.

Judges in Fresno, California, awarded the verdict to Ancajas by scores of 119-109, 119-109 and 117-111 as the southpaw improved to 30-1-1 while Sultan fell to 14-4.Ancajas stretched his win streak to 17 fights by successfully defending his title for the fifth time in the matchup of 26-year-old compatriots. Sultan was the first rival who went the distance against Ancajas since his unanimous decision over Puerto Rican southpaw McJoe Arroyo in 2016 to take the title.

Sultan, whose win streak was stopped at five, had decisioned former world champion John Riel Casimero last September for his title chance.It was the first all-Filipino world title fight since 1925 in Manila, when Pancho Villa kept his world flyweight title with a unanimous decision over Clever Sencio, taking the last victory of his career.

World Boxing Association super flyweight champion Khalid Yafai of Britain remained unbeaten, stopping Mexican rival David Carmona after seven rounds on the undercard. Yafai, making his US debut, rose to 24-0 with his 15th stoppage inside the distance while Carmona fell to 21-6 with five drawn.