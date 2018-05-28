Merger celebrated in US

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was celebrated in Chicago, United States.
The National Assembly, Senate and the KP Assembly passed the bill to merge Fata with the KP.
To celebrate the event, the Gran Pakhtun Jirga of Chicago arranged a gathering under its president Dr Sartaj Ali. Other members and Pakhtuns attended the event.
