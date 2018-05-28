Karachi braces for another spell of blazing temperatures

A short relief from the otherwise blazing temperature in Karachi might come to an end as the Met Office has warned of another spell of heatwave to hit the city on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department, in its latest weather alert, has said the metropolis is likely to experience hot to very hot weather from Tuesday to Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius owing to a change in the direction of the cooler and humid sea breeze. Continental winds from the north-west will blow through the city, pushing the mercury up on the scale, added the update.

The temperature on Sunday was recorded between 37 and 39°C, which will gradually increase from Monday (today), with the maximum temperature expected to reach 38 to 40°C, as per the forecast.

Citizens have complained that despite these warnings, the Sindh government has not taken any measures to ease the blow of the heatwave, as no precautions have been taken by the government to avoid heatstroke cases.