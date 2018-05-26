Jansher urges young players to improve ranking

ISLAMABAD: Former world champion Jansher Khan called on the up and coming players to cash in the incentive tossed up their way by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and make the year 2018 as the memorable one for rising up the ranking ladder.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Friday, Jansher hailed PSF’s efforts that brought a record number of 19 international circuit events to Pakistan this season.

“I wish I could have been there playing circuit I would have shown these youngsters how to fully utilise the incentive thrown in their way by the PSF.

“This is a great opportunity for the youngsters to not only improve their rankings but also raise the standard of their game. What you need is some extra efforts on your technique and fitness to cherish this dream,” Jansher said.

Jansher praised newly elected PSF President Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi for making the year 2018 as the one offering a record number of international circuit events to the country.

“As a former world champion who has played the circuit along with Professional Squash Association (PSA) Chief Executive Alex Gouhg, I know that these big number of tournaments allocated to Pakistan was an achievement only possible after regular communications between PSF and PSA.

“The credit definitely goes to Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi whose personal efforts ensure as many as 19 international events for the country. This is not a small opening for the youngsters who are busy playing at domestic level. They can’t only win cash but can also improve their rankings and game standard. Now it is up to the youngsters to exploit the home advantage.”

The record eight time World Open champion also stressed on the provincial associations to contribute to the national squash by throwing up the right talent and getting the required sponsorship for the youth.

“Since the 18th amendment, sports have largely become a provincial subject. It is important for the provincial associations to look for their own sponsors rather than seeking help from the PSF.

“Provinces have enough resources and as such can contribute to the sports promotion. By selecting the right talent, provincial associations must make sure the selected player has the talent,” Jansher said.

Jansher said he had always been an optimist. “The ball is very much in youngsters’ court now. The player who would realise the importance of these events by preparing well could go on to give a required push to his career.”