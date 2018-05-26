Islamabad police arrange course to lodge cases against land mafia

Islamabad : Islamabad Police arranged one-week long course for its investigation officers so that they may lodge strong cases against the land grabbers and ensure punishment to them from the relevant courts.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of this course, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri said that purpose of this course was to improve the professional skills of policemen and ensure quality of investigation against land grabbers so that they may face punishment as per law.

DSP (PTS) Bakhtiar Ahmed Lillah, DSP Headquarters Abdul Razaq, DSP Tahir Mehmud Khan and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

This professional course was conducted following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri and policemen were given lectures about lodging well-built cases against those involved in land grabbing.

All the participants showed great interest towards these lectures and hoped that their efficiency will improve through it.

Various lessons for positive change in attitudes of police investigation officers and lectures for lodging First Information Report against land mafia and preparing challan were delivered among the participants.

They were also told to maintain the police record including crime data on monthly basis.

The IGP Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri said that he feels happy over participation of police officials in this course at School of Investigation and learning of new things from here.

He said that it is his vision to improve quality of investigation among the police officials and this area is being focused at present.

The IGP said that School of Investigation has been set up at Police Line Headquarters where investigation officers having expertise in their field are imparting training.

He said that DSP (r) Bashir Ahmed Noon is also serving at this school while recommendations would be sought from other police officials for improvement in it.

He said that crucial task for police is to have good investigation and its performance would definitely improve through command over it.

The IGP said that courses would be conducted in future regarding financial management and for expertise against financial crime.

These courses, he said, had been arranged for personal development of policemen towards effective and fair investigation.

He said that policemen also participate in such courses at international level so that they can acquaint themselves with modern techniques.

Islamabad police chief said that efforts are underway to make Islamabad police a very much professional force and this objective would be achieved through capacity building of the personnel. Later, the IGP distributed certificates among the participants.