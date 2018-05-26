95,000 fresh graduates get youth internship

Islamabad : So far 95,000 fresh graduates have been offered internship in reputed public and private sector organisation/departments under Phase-I and Phase-II of Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme.

It was encouraging to note that majority of the successful interns have either got jobs or have started their own start-ups.

They thanked the government for providing them an opportunity to gain valuable experience for their practical life. An official of PM’s Youth Programme told APP that these interns are fresh graduates who have completed Master’s and BS degrees from different universities across Pakistan.