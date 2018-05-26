Norwegian minister throws hat into WADA presidential ring

LONDON: Norwegian government minister Linda Helleland wants to impose radical changes at the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) if she is elected president next year, she said in an interview with the BBC.

The 40-year-old — currently Norway’s Minister for Children and Equalities and previously culture minister — says the battle to clean up sport is at a crossroads due to the scandal over Russia’s alleged state-sponsored doping system.

Helleland, who has been WADA vice-president since 2016, says if she succeeds the Briton Craig Reedie, she wants a complete overhaul of WADA and for it to become more independent.

It has been a constant refrain for many years that WADA does not receive sufficient funding either from governments or the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to be as effective as it would like to be.

“I would like to be the next president of WADA,” Helleland told the BBC.“WADA needs more independence, more transparency and more democracy.“But also it needs a more equal partnership and right now the perception is that the Olympic movement is the strongest partner. We need to strengthen the role of the governments, and I want to do that.”