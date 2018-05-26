‘95,000 fresh graduates offered internship under PM’s Youth Training Scheme’

Islamabad: So far 95,000 fresh graduates have been offered internship in reputed public and private sector organisation/departments under Phase-I and Phase-II of Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme.

It was encouraging to note that majority of the successful interns have either got jobs or have started their own start-ups. They thanked the government for providing them an

opportunity to gain valuable experience for their practical life. An official of PM’s Youth Programme told APP that these interns are fresh graduates who have completed Master’s and BS degrees from different universities across Pakistan.

The PML-N government launched the Prime Minister’s Youth Training Scheme as one of the six component schemes of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme in April-May 2016, in order to provide on-the-job professional training to fresh graduates for a productive and more rewarding jobs in the labour market.

Graduates having completed 16 years of education, three-year diploma in Associate Engineering (DAEs) or Shahadat ul Aalmiya from Wifaq ul Madaras are offered 12-month paid internship at Rs15,000 per month under the scheme.